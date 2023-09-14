Ayawaso West Wuogon MP charges women to acknowledge the impact of their actions on other people

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and 1st Deputy Majority Whip, Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan has charged women of the Seventh-day Adventist church to acknowledge their power and the impact of their actions on other people, no matter how modest.

She urged them not to underestimate the impact they can have on people around them since their actions no matter how small they may seem, can bring about transformation and renewal.

Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan said this on 6th September 2023, when she addressed the Seventh-day Adventist Women Quadrennial Congress at University of Ghana campus in Accra.

The Congress brought together four thousand (4,000) women acrossed the regions in the country. The first since COVID-19 pandemic, with the theme “Empowered to Go, Get Involved Now.”

She averred that, women can participate in development by observing and addressing issues around them, and noted that “times of great change and challenge are a time when people are searching for meaning, for hope, for something to hold on to, and it is precisely in times like these that our faith calls us to action. In a world that desperately needs the love of Christ, let us go forth, empowered by His grace, to make a positive and lasting impact on our communities and the world at large. Women can participate in development by observing and addressing issues around them.”

She said, “It may be a neighbour who is struggling, a friend who is lonely, or a community that is hurting. It is about opening our eyes, our hearts, and our hands to those in need. Each one of us has been uniquely empowered by God, not only with talents and gifts but also with boundless love that if shared can transform lives.”