Mr Benjamin Bredu Armah, the Assembly Member for Sowatey Electoral Area, has been elected Presiding Member for Ayensuano District Assembly.

The Assembly was without a presiding member for the past eight months. Mr Armah had 27 votes as against 12 polled by Ms Esther Tieko.

Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, commended the 40-member Assembly for the election of Mr Armah as Presiding Member, saying it could now pave way for more development projects.

Ms Florence Govina, the District Chief Executive for Ayensuano, appealed to the Assembly Members to put all political differences aside and come together to develop the district.

Mr Armah called on the Assembly Members to unite and to help speed up the development of the district.