Ayensuano NPP parliamentary candidate elect thanks delegates

THE PARLIAMENTARY Candidate elect in the Ayensuano Constituency for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Eastern Region of Ghana, Madam Ida Adjoa Asiedu has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the hundreds of delegates and members of the party for electing her as the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Ayensuano Constituency.



According to her, “Your trust and confidence in me are truly humbling, and I am deeply honoured to have been chosen to represent our party in the 2024 elections.”

She added that “I am fully aware of the responsibility that comes with this position, and I want to assure you that I am fully committed to the cause of recapturing the seat from the NDC. Together, we will work tirelessly to build a strong and united party base that will ensure our success in the 2024 elections.”

According to her, I understand that our party base is made up of diverse individuals with different ideas, beliefs, and aspirations.

“It is my pledge to you that I will work towards uniting our base, fostering an environment of inclusivity and collaboration. I believe that by harnessing the strengths of each member, we can create a formidable force that will lead us to victory,” She added, she will actively seek your input and involve you in the decision-making process,as she firmly believes that our collective wisdom and experience will guide us towards success.

Once again,thank you for your unwavering support and trust .Let us embark on this journey together,united in our quest for victory.

Together,we will make a difference.