Ayesem Trills Fans At His ”Serwaa” Release Party

Tarkwa became a musical epicenter when the acclaimed Ghanaian songwriter, award-winning artist, and performer Stephen Siaw, widely known as Ayesem, graced the stage at NU Garvey Oneboosu in Tarkwa.

The event hosted by Odaase Records and Oneboosu attracted thousands of music fans, including students from tertiary institutions, who experienced an unforgettable night filled with entertainment and enjoyment.

Known for his superb performances, Ayesem as the headlining artiste commanded the night with a high energy performance, setting the tone for what was expected. The ‘Koti’ hit maker had the crowd chanting and singing along to every song he performed.

Ayesem showed no signs of slowing down, delivering hit after hit with passion and energy, he set the whole atmosphere into a frenzy of movement and cheers. Performing hit songs like, “Koti”, “Dede”,Satan”, “Envy “Champayne”, “Tanokrom Kendrick Lamar”, Serwaa” charged up the atmosphere, making the crowd reluctant to let the music end.

Moved by the love and support for the Odaase Movement, the rapper artiste took a moment to thank all his fans for their dedication and commitment to the Ayesem brand. He used the opportunity to thank the CEO of Sleeky Promotion, Sadickk Assah popularly known as Sleeky and Nu Garvey Oneboosu for the love and support.

The night saw some energetic perform from Bobo Dada Bee, an award-winning artiste from Takoradi among others. Also bursting with energy, they dished out hit songs to the delight of patrons.