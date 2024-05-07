Ayesem’s “Serwaa” Video Premiere and Release Party Set

Stephen Siaw, better known as Ayesem, is gearing up to set the stage on fire with the long-awaited premiere of his latest hit single, “Serwaa,” accompanied by its captivating music video. The event, slated for May 10, 2024, at 1 Bossu in Tarkwa main station, promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Ayesem, a multifaceted artist hailing from the Western Region of Ghana, has carved a niche for himself in the music industry as a versatile rapper, singer, songwriter, and performer. With “Serwaa,” he aims not only to showcase his exceptional talent but also to impart valuable insights to aspiring artists on brand building and maintenance.

Produced by the acclaimed Foxbeatz, “Serwaa” captivates listeners with its infectious beats and catchy lyrics, showcasing Ayesem’s prowess as a lyricist and storyteller. The accompanying music video, directed by Nana Kofi Akroma, also known as Skinny Mc, adds visual depth to the narrative, enhancing the overall impact of the song.

Beyond the unveiling of the “Serwaa” music video, the event serves as a platform for Ayesem to connect with his audience on a deeper level, offering electrifying live performances alongside a lineup of talented artists from Tarkwa. With DJ Rango, DJ Linkup, 1 Controla Gh, and MC Baron Chizzy on deck, attendees can expect an exhilarating blend of music and entertainment throughout the night.

Moreover, the premiere serves a dual purpose of promoting local talent and fostering collaboration within the music community, particularly in the Western Region. By sharing his journey and expertise, Ayesem hopes to inspire the next generation of artists to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication.

As anticipation mounts for the “Serwaa” video premiere and release party, fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for this not-to-be-missed event. From the infectious rhythms of “Serwaa” to the vibrant energy of live performances, Ayesem promises an experience that will leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

For further details and updates on the event, refer to the flyer accompanying this article or visit Ayesem’s official social media channels. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Ayesem and witness the magic of “Serwaa” come to life on May 10th in Tarkwa.