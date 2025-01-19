Ayew Afriyie Urges NPP to Focus on Party Rebuilding Rather Than Criticizing Mahama

Dr. Ayew Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore in the Ashanti region, has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prioritize strengthening its internal structures rather than focusing on criticizing President John Dramani Mahama at this early stage of his administration.

The NPP, still reeling from its defeat in the 2024 elections, must first address its internal challenges, according to Afriyie.

Speaking in an interview with Oyerepa TV, Dr. Afriyie emphasized the importance of giving the new government space to establish itself before passing judgment. “With all due respect, let’s be honest with ourselves. This is not the time to bash him for the wrongs he is bringing up,” he stated, urging NPP communicators to allow Mahama some peace of mind as he formulates his government and presents his first budget.

Afriyie’s message was clear: the immediate focus should be on rebuilding the NPP rather than undermining the newly formed administration. “Allow him some time to fix his government and budget, which should be his plan,” he said. Only after Mahama has had the chance to implement his policies should critics begin to scrutinize his leadership.

His comments reflect a call for unity and self-reflection within the NPP, suggesting that any criticism should be reserved for a later time when the president has had the opportunity to fully take charge. “If you have something to say, say it to your followers,” Dr. Afriyie added, signaling a need for party cohesion before engaging in public criticism of the government.