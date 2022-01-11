Ayew is confident Ghana will progress despite losing to Morocco

Andre Dede Ayew, Captain of the Black Stars has assured Ghanaians the team would progress to the next stage of the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, despite losing to Morocco by a lone goal on Monday.

Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal who plays for SCO Angers in French Ligue 1 scored in the 83rd minute to hand Morocco the vital win.

Dede Ayew in a post-match expressed disappointment in their first game but believes the Black Stars would bounce back when they play Gabon and Comoros, to qualify to the next stage of the tournament.

The Al Saad forward said, “It’s football, no problem and we are very disappointed to concede in the last minute. I think we were solid against one of the favorites of the tournament”.

“We went head to head with them, I am very calm and I am very confident that we would go to the next stage and that’s why we are here”

He cited in 2010 and 2015 where Ghana lost in the first AFCON group matches but travelled to the finals to win the silver medal.

Coach Milovan Rajevac’s side is now placed bottom of Group C table and would be looking forward to picking all six points against Gabon and Comoros, to sail through the Group stage with ease.