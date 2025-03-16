Ayi Mensah Police Allegedly Sides With One Faction In Legal Dispute

Prosper Kay
The Ayi Mensah police has openly refused to obey a court order to allow Dream Alive Construction companiy take possession.

It will be recalled that Dream Alive construction  and the three families of Akporman had  agreement on land. In the said agreement 70% was for the families and 30% also  goes to the company.

But unfortunately the families reneged on their promise after everything has  ended and the company took it to court and won judgement against the said families.

According to the company they have shown copies of the judgement to the police legal department but strangely Ayi Mensah police bought into whatever the three families told and used the residents as a pretext to ignore the court order.

To them they will not obey the said order regardless of wherever it is coming from. 
“I am surprise that the Ayi Mensah police are not obeying court which their own legal department has okay it” the company boss lamented. 

The company is therefore appealing to the new IGP Christian Yohuno to use his good office to address this impasse.

