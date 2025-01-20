Ayigbe Edem Claps Back at KOKA Over Dzifa Gomashie Appointment Criticism

Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem has voiced his disagreement with entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu (KOKA) regarding the recent appointment of Abla Dzifa Gomashie as Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

In a discussion on Hitz FM on January 17, 2025, KOKA criticized Dzifa Gomashie’s nomination, arguing that she lacked the necessary expertise to effectively manage the creative arts sector. However, Edem swiftly took to social media the following day, slamming KOKA’s comments as “empty” and lacking substance.

On January 18, 2025, the rapper, a supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), responded with a pointed post on X, labeling KOKA’s remarks as “a long speech with nothing said.” Edem’s post highlighted his frustration with the criticism, which he felt was unhelpful to the growth of the creative arts sector.

Social media users have also weighed in, with many expressing their dissatisfaction with KOKA’s statement. Several netizens have urged him to avoid making comments that might hinder the progress of the industry.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie was nominated for the position of Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts by President John Dramani Mahama on January 16, 2025.