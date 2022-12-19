Ayigbe Edem lights up maiden Eve festival

Ghanaian musician Ayigbe Edem has stressed the need to empower and involve women in various endeavours to enable them contribute their quota to national development.

The four-day maiden Eve Festival held at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra witnessed a celebration of Ghanaian arts and culture as women across the country met to physically interact, highlight business opportunities, and learn new things.

Ayigbe Edem, who was one of the headline acts for the festival, thrilled audiences with some nostalgic hits and encouraged the women gathered to continue with their good works for the country.

Speaking at the end of his performance on the third day of the festival, the award-winning rapper highlighted the crucial roles played by women in areas of health, politics, the arts, and culture, among others.

He rallied for more opportunities to be given to women, as they represent the heartbeat of the nation’s progress.

The maiden Eve Festival organised by Eve International under the auspices of its Life Patron, Her Royal Highness Lady Julia Osei Tutu, gave talented designers a platform to showcase their designs on the runway as well as a forum organised to discuss pertinent issues affecting women.

The Eve festival was climaxed by a music concert that saw musicians including Mawuli, Loli and Lola, Saint Berel, and a wonderful live band performance from the Live Bay Band.