Ayikoi Otoo Criticizes NPP’s Legal Strategy in Supreme Court Case Over Vote Re-collation

Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Ayikoi Otoo, has expressed dissatisfaction with the legal strategy employed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a recent Supreme Court case.

His remarks follow the court’s ruling on December 27, which invalidated the re-collation of votes in four crucial constituencies: Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Techiman South, and Okaikwei Central.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Otoo criticized the NPP’s legal team for excluding parliamentary candidates from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from their application for a mandamus order. The ruling in question dealt with the NPP’s request for the re-collation of votes, which the court ultimately rejected. Otoo questioned the logic behind the decision to not include NDC candidates as interested parties in the case.

“I have a problem with the NPP lawyers who went to court because we all know there are interested parties in this matter,” Otoo said, his frustration evident. “Usually, when you have a case like this, you must include the interested parties. So, clearly, why do you leave them out?”

His comments highlight a critical procedural oversight, as the inclusion of the NDC candidates, who stood to be directly affected by the case, might have strengthened the NPP’s position. Otoo’s concerns suggest that this omission could have been a significant factor in the court’s decision to reject the NPP’s request.

In legal cases involving electoral disputes, it is customary to involve all parties who may be impacted by the court’s ruling. By not including the NDC candidates, the NPP’s legal team may have undermined their case by not fully addressing the broader political context. This oversight, according to Otoo, raises questions about the NPP’s legal strategy and its preparedness to engage with all stakeholders involved in the dispute.

The Supreme Court’s decision, which effectively put an end to the re-collation of votes, has added a new layer of complexity to Ghana’s ongoing electoral challenges. While the NPP has expressed disappointment, the ruling serves as a reminder of the critical importance of due process and legal strategy in electoral matters.