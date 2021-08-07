Ayitikope Murder: Avenor Traditional Council condemns act- calls for justice

The Avenor Traditional Council has appealed to all residents living within the Avenor enclave to assist the Police in arresting perpetrators of the horrendous killing of a Pastor and his wife at Ayitikope in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, in a press release signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), described the actions by perpetrators of the heinous crime as unfortunate and further condemned the evil act.

The statement also extends condolences to the entire families of the deceased Pastor and the wife.

“The Avenor Traditional Council want to condemn the evil act in no uncertain terms, and call for calm to prevail.”

It stated, “the Council is collaborating with the Akatsi South Police Command is working to identify the perpetrators and further called on all persons to assist the police with credible information to help identify and bring the culprits to book.”

“It is with great concern that Togbe President and the entire membership of the Avenor Traditional Council learnt about the gruesome murder at Ayitikope.”

The Council further entreated all residents of Akatsi South to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity they witness to the Police.

“In the interim, the Council is advising all community leaders to strategize and revive their community watchdog committees, for the protection of lives and property.”

Togbe Dorglo also assured members of the public that a lot was going on behind the scene in partnership with the police to bring a speedy closure to the murder case and ensure the safety of the citizenry of Akatsi.

On Saturday, July 24, Apostle Augustine Gbedema, founder and leader of Harmony with Jesus Ministry International, together with his wife Pastor Comfort Gbedema, were allegedly murdered in their private residence at Ayitikope, leaving the bodies of the deceased in an advanced state of decomposition before they were discovered.

The Police say investigations were still ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.