Ayittey Powers in court over visa fraud

Michael Ayittey Okai, aka “Ayittey Powers”, a boxer, has appeared before a Kaneshie District Court for allegedly defrauding a building contractor of GHC45,000.

Ayittey Powers allegedly collected the said amount to secure the contractor an Australian Visa and include him in his team for a boxing event in Australia but failed to fulfil his promise.

Charged with defrauding by false pretences, Ayittey Powers pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye rescinded a bench warrant issued for his arrest on January 18 this year and admitted the boxer to self-recognisance bail.

When the court asked the boxer why he failed to appear in court on January 18, 2022, he said he was not aware the case was being heard on the said date.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Lawrence K. Anane, said the Police tried to reach the accused but his phone was off and attempts to get him through his sureties were also unsuccessful.

The matter has been adjourned to March 18 and the prosecution ordered by the court to file disclosures.

Meanwhile, his lawyer has prayed the court to admit his client to bail and assured the court that in a months’ time, the accused would sort out issues with the complainant.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Anane, said the complainant, John Kobina Blessing, resided at Madina, Accra, while Ayittey Powers resided at Mamprobi.

The prosecution said in the year 2021, the accused discussed his boxing event scheduled to take place in Australia with the complainant and promised to include him in his team if he could pay GHC45,000 for the trip.

It said a week later, the accused person allegedly led him to one Mavis Quarshie who was to assist in the acquisition of the visa.

However, the prosecution said the accused approached Mavis later and collected the visa money from her.

It said after one month, the complainant reported the matter to the police when he did not receive the visa, leading to the arrest of Quarshie.

Th prosecution said during interrogation, Quarshie indicated that the accused took the money from her as soon as the complainant handed it to her.

It said investigations conducted indicated that there was no boxing event in Australia.