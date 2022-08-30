Ayiyii: A rich Ghanaian cultural display returns with a bang

It was a thrilling cultural adventure over the weekend as “Ayiyii”, a theatrical showpiece, returned to the National Theatre after a year’s break.

Audiences who trooped to the National Theatre were treated to a dose of laughter and educational pieces as they learned the ways of life of various Ghanaian cultures.

The resident groups of Ghana’s National Theatre, including the National Dance Company, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the National Drama Company, contributed to a very successful show over the weekend.

Directed by Mawuli Semevor, the play displayed the diversity of Ghanaian culture, demonstrating the colourful costumes, music, and dance with a play about the profoundly wise Kweku Ananse.

The acts and scenes from the play received occasional applause from the audiences, both young and old, as they were taken through a journey of Ghanaian cultural beauty.

The theatrical piece is expected to be staged every month at the National Theatre.