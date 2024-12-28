aYo Ghana and Partners Support Dodowa Community with Christmas CSR Initiative

In a heartwarming display of corporate social responsibility, aYo Intermediaries Ghana Limited (aYo Ghana), in collaboration with Lions Club, DrugNet, and SoffLife, delivered vital aid to residents of Dodowa in the Shai-Osudoku District.

The joint initiative provided food, clothing, medicines, and health screenings, with donations totaling thousands of Ghanaian cedis. The event, held at the Dodowa Presbyterian School Park, attracted over 300 residents, both young and old, who benefited from the generosity of the partners involved.

aYo Ghana provided hot meals and a variety of drinks to all attendees, ensuring that the community could enjoy a festive Christmas meal. DrugNet contributed medicines worth over GHS 40,000, enhancing the health and well-being of the beneficiaries. SoffLife facilitated health screenings, offering blood pressure, blood sugar, and temperature checks, accompanied by medical advice. Meanwhile, Lions Club provided used clothing and shoes, addressing the basic needs of the community.

Lion Dr. Helena Asamoah-Hassan, District Governor of District 418 – Ghana for Lions Club International, explained that Lions Club’s monthly humanitarian focus shifted to “hunger” in December. She emphasized that the club’s ongoing mission is to assist the needy, with December’s activities centered on providing food for the elderly, while also addressing health concerns through screenings and medical support. Dr. Asamoah-Hassan highlighted that the club’s assistance spans eight core areas, with each month dedicated to a specific focus. These include childhood cancer, vision support, diabetes, hunger, and disaster relief, among others.

Notable initiatives undertaken by Lions Club this year include providing relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, renovating the Senche Health Centre after it was damaged by fire, and offering educational support by supplying books to schools in deprived areas. Additionally, the club sponsored cataract surgeries for 100 individuals, and beneficiaries who required further medical attention were referred to the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital in Dodowa for ongoing care.

Dr. Asamoah-Hassan stressed the importance of the club’s efforts at both the district and club levels to ensure that aid reaches as many communities as possible. She reiterated Lions Club’s commitment to long-term support for the communities they serve.

In another significant gesture, aYo Ghana also made an impactful donation to the Vume–Kpoviadzi community school in the Volta Region. The company contributed a laptop computer and a projector to support ICT teaching and learning at the school, which serves as the only educational institution in the area. Francis Gota, CEO of aYo Ghana, personally handed over the items to a pupil at the school, in the presence of the headteacher and local leaders.

Gota emphasized aYo Ghana’s strong belief in the transformative power of technology. He expressed hope that the donation would help empower students in their studies and inspire them to pursue careers in technology. The donation was met with enthusiasm from the community, which viewed it as a valuable resource that would support not only ICT education but also enhance learning across various subjects.

These efforts are part of aYo Ghana’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on communities across the country. With its strategic partnerships and focus on both immediate needs and long-term educational support, aYo Ghana continues to demonstrate its dedication to corporate social responsibility.