aYo Ghana picks two laurels at Ghana Insurance Awards 2022

Ghana’s leading mobile microinsurance company, aYo Intermediaries Ghana picked two top awards at the recently held Ghana Insurance Awards 2022, stamping its authority on the country’s microinsurance space.

aYo Ghana, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, walked away with the plaques for the Mobile Insurance Leadership Award and the Best Growing Intermediary Firm of the Year award. The company won those two out of four nominations for the night.

aYo’s two range of policies – Recharge with Care (RwC) and Send with Care (SwC) tower above other products in the mobile-based microinsurance space, and they are driving insurance penetration up significantly, particularly among the informal sector.

The company recently marked its fifth year in the Ghanaian market, churning out some very impressive numbers in terms of subscribers, as well as volumes and value of claims settled so far.

But it has since improved on those numbers. Currently its customer base stands at 8.74 million plus, comprising of about 7.3 million Recharge with Care customers and about 1.5 million Send with Care customers.

Year to date, aYo has paid out about GHS10.56 million in claims to over 32,524 policyholders and beneficiaries.

aYo in partnership with MTN provides microinsurance solutions which leverage on technology to give all MTN subscribers and Ghanaians (particularly, low-middle income and informal sector workers who are most vulnerable to risk/daily eventualities) relevant, affordable, accessible and easy-to-use insurance.

Products

As stated above, aYo has two main lines of products – Recharge with Care and Send with Care.

Recharge with Care (RwC) gives the policyholder up to GHs120 per night as hospital cover upon admission to support admission bills, and up to GHs6,000 as life cover in the unfortunate passing of the policyholder or a registered family member who is an additional life on the policy for free. All at costs the policyholder only Ghs6 per month via airtime deduction.

To access RwC, one simply needs to dial *296# and sign up.

Send with Care, leverages on MTN mobile money and gives the policyholder up to GHS30,000 Hospital and Life insurance cover benefits whiles the receiver of the MoMo also receives up to GHs3,000 Life cover in the unfortunate passing of the sender.

SwC can be found on the regular MTN MoMo short code, *170#; select option 1 (transfer money), select option 3 (Send with Care) and follow the prompt.

When one opts for SwC, 5% of the amount he or she send at any time, will be deducted as premium from the wallet.

RwC Annual Cover

Meanwhile, as part of its fifth years anniversary, aYo has introduced a new feature to Recharge with Care (RwC) policy, dubbed RwC Annual Cover, which enables RwC policyholders get 12 months cover of GHs6,000 life and GHs120 Hospitalization benefit, at a one-time premium of GHs130 annually.

In addition, policyholders get to earn 10% cash-back if no claims occur within the 12 months cover period.

The Recharge with Care Annual Cover feature is based on user feedback and lessons gained since the launch of RwC in April 2018.

Aside the benefits mentioned, RwC Annual Cover gives customers the opportunity to avoid missing some monthly premiums, so they have the peace of mind knowing they are covered for the whole year in case of any eventuality.

The company pointed out the there are No E-Levy charges on premiums paid.

For further enquiries, one can find aYo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the name aYo Ghana, or reach them on WhatsApp number 0596918235, or request a call back on 296 for information on their products and services, or call 100 on MTN.

Customers can also dial *296#, select option 1(continue), then option 8 (more info), then 6 (more), 4 (request call back).