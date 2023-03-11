aYo MTN extends brand ambassadorial deal with Abeiku Santana

Ghana’s fast-rising insurance platform, aYo MTN, has extended the ambassadorial deal of ace broadcaster Mr Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana.

The one-year extension would see the award-winning broadcaster continue various activations with the aYo MTN, which has insured over eight million Ghanaians subscribed on the digital insurance platform.

Speaking at a signing ceremony in Accra, Mr Francis Gota, Chief Executive Officer of aYo Ghana Intermediaries Limited, stated that Abeiku Santana had contributed immensely to the growth of the brand, and they were elated to give him a one-year extension.

“It has been exactly one year since we signed Abeiku Santana as a brand ambassador, and we are delighted about the impact he has made to our brand and are elated to continue our working relationship with him.

“The aim of our brand is to create a future where everyone uses insurance by making it easily accessible, and by engaging Abeiku Santana, we want to further broadcast the good benefits one seeks to enjoy when they join the platform,” he said.

Mr Gota noted that over GHC 13 million in claims had been paid to its customers, and they were poised to aid people in difficult times, especially in health care.

Abeiku Santana, on the other hand, was grateful to the aYo MTN brand for sustaining their relationship with him, as he relishes telling Ghanaians about the need to get on the aYo Ghana insurance platform.

“I am grateful to aYo MTN for recognising my efforts in thriving their brand and honouring me with a one-year extension.

“I believe that through God’s Grace and Glory, we will be able to have an impact on poor and needy people who are either sick or have lost their loved ones and help them gain good health care and live protection packages,” he added.

The 2021 Radio and Television Personality of the Year entreated Ghanaians to subscribe to the aYo MTN insurance platform because it has the best packages that could salvage their plights in difficult times.

“In this digital age, to have an insurance product that is easily accessible and so affordable, it is quite remarkable. I am yet to have an insurance policy that cares so much for the low-income earners than aYo, and I urge Ghanaians to subscribe to this insurance to secure the future,” he said.

MTN Ghana users can subscribe to “Recharge with Care”, “Send with Care”, and other insurance products by dialing *296#.