Ayoba wins top award at National Comms Awards

MTN’s Ayoba App has been recognized as the Top Innovative Technology and Telecom Product of the Year at the National Communications Awards.

The award recognizes Ayoba as an innovative product which provides its customers with access to free messaging, music, games, channel content, access to use Mobile Money Services and other micro-apps at no data cost to all MTN users. Ayoba is a super app developed in Africa to connect people on a value basis and leverages African Identity to provide unique content to all its customers. Ayoba currently has about 2.1 million monthly active users in Ghana alone and has reached over 10 million in the rest of Africa.

At the event, CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh was awarded as one of the top thirty Transformational Technology Leaders in Africa who has shown excellence in leadership and performance within the technology space whilst Dario Bianchi, the Chief Digital Officer of MTN Ghana was also named the Telecom Digital Business Leader of the Year.

Commenting on the awards, Selorm Adadevoh thanked the organizers for the honour and recognition given to the company. He said “This is yet another feat for MTN, I dedicate this award to our staff and customers for believing in the MTN dream, for accepting our innovations and working with us to build world class solutions along our 2025 digital agenda. Thank you for your support and loyalty to the MTN brand.”

The National Communications Awards is a high-impact digitization and communication event set to recognize digitization across all sectors, including the Private Sector, Public Sector, Banking, FinTech, Telecoms, ICT, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Health and all other sectors involved in digitization.

The objective of this year’s award event was to bring together players in the communications industry, championing digitization and national development in Ghana.