Ayra Starr doubles up as Spotify EQUAL Africa and Global Artist for May

Spotify’s EQUAL program supports female artists, giving them a global platform through playlists, content hubs, and partnerships. Nigerian Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr, known for her hits such as Rush, Sability and Rhythm & Blues, and more, takes the spotlight for Spotify’s EQUAL Africa and EQUAL Global program this May. She joins fellow Nigerian Tiwa Savage, who is the only other African artist to be both the Spotify EQUAL Africa and Global artist.

Monica Kemoli-Savanne, Spotify’s Senior Artist & Label Partnerships Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa says, “Our commitment at Spotify is to support and empower women in the music industry, helping to create a more level playing field. Seeing artists like Ayra Starr come from the continent to gain global recognition serves as a true testament that Africa is full of talent, all that is needed is a platform. It has been a great journey to witness the growth of female artists who are also inspiring generations to come, which also speaks to our commitment to equally support female artists.”

Spotify hosted 15 EQUAL activations and over 14.8 million artist discoveries stemmed from EQUAL playlists, and EQUAL artists received 11,800 editorial playlist adds, all in 2023, further demonstrating the program’s impact and reach.

Ayra Starr whose February release Commas already has over 35 million streams on Spotify, spoke on her expressive musical style that has helped her craft a niche in the music industry, and what it means to her being selected as Spotify’s EQUAL artist.

“I am grateful to become a Spotify EQUAL Ambassador. It means so much to me to be able to represent women in Afrobeats and African women in general. There are so many women in music right now and the EQUAL program is doing a great job in highlighting their hard work.”

We sat down with Ayra Starr to delve deeper into her music and creative journey:

How is the Spotify EQUAL program significant, from your perspective?

There are so many women in music today, behind the scenes, in front of the camera, musicians, sound engineers, all these women working hard and Spotify EQUAL is doing a great job in highlighting all their hard work.

What does this mean to you as a person, being Spotify’s EQUAL artist for the month both from an African and Global perspective?

It means everything to me because I am a girl and I have to support my gender and level the playing field.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

I would describe my sound as highly vibrational, eccentric, unique, and beautiful.

Are we expecting any music from you anytime soon?

Yes. I have a new single with Seyi Vibes called ‘Bad Vibes’ and I can’t wait for you guys to hear it. It’s amazing and it’s one of those songs that makes you feel good. The best part about it is that it is not just a regular Afrobeat record, it’s like genres intertwined.

