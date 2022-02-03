AZA Finance global executives discuss partnerships for growth in Ghana

AZA Finance continues to work on ways to develop partnerships to grow and enhance cross-border international Payments, FX and Treasury in Ghana with key stakeholder engagement sessions taking place this week.

Two key global executives: Meryem Habibi, Chief Revenue Officer and Hafi Barry, Regional Head of Sales, Africa are in Ghana to engage stakeholders in fintech, payments and finance ecosystem. The team is supported by Nana Yaw Owusu Banahene, Country Manager for Ghana.

AZA Finance is the largest non-bank in Africa specialising in cross-border international Payments, FX and Treasury. Through our web and API platforms, we make it easier for enterprises doing business in Africa.

By leveraging cutting edge technology with our proprietary technology in our flagship products, AZA Finance is able to significantly lower the cost and increase the speed of business payments to, from and across African markets.

Our partners utilise our hybrid financial infrastructure and deep local knowledge to manage liquidity and send payments to dozens of bank networks, mobile money operators and payments aggregators across Africa.

Meryem Habibi, Chief Revenue Officer for AZA Finance commented “Ghana is a key market for AZA Finance as it is a significant hub for intra-African trade, a mature market with a population of over 31 million and the fifth largest stock exchange in Africa. As an active member of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Ghana has set ambitious growth targets for 2029. We believe that cross-border international trade is set to increase and we want to be part of this success story. I am excited to be in Ghana and have been meeting with key stakeholders in the sector to find ways to collaborate and grow the payments ecosystem in Ghana.”

Nana Yaw Owusu Banahene, Country Manager of AZA Finance added: “AZA Finance is ready to support the Ghanaian financial and fintech ecosystem grow and achieve their full potential. As a global player in FX, Treasury and Cross-border Payments, we are strategically positioned to support the ecosystem and take full advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).”

He noted that AZA Finance is working with licensed local players to deepen their working relationships with their partners in Africa and the rest of the world.