Azamati honoured by West Texas A&M Athletics

Ghana’s top sprinter Bejamin Azamati has been rewarded by West Texas A&M Athletics for his exploits at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Azamati and six other athletes represented Ghana in Track & Field at the Games. He did the 100 meters dash and was a finalist in the 100 x 4, for the first time since 1996 and one of the men who broke the national 100 x 4 relay record.

He expressed genuine gratitude to the West Texas A&M Athletics for honoring him, it brings dedication and self-belief to his work as a student-athlete.

Azamati and 13 other sportsmen and women as well as 15 officials will each benefit from a $5,000 presidential gift for putting the name of the nation high at the Tokyo Games.