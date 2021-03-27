Azamati breaks 22-year Old National 100m Record and qualifies for Tokyo 2021 Olympics,

Benjamin Azamati has smashed Leo *Myles-Mills’ 22-year old national 100m record with 9.97s(1.5 m/s) clocking at Texas Relays, Austin USA today.*

The Western Texas sprinter is the first man to break 10 secs this season (legal conditions), as he stormed to an early WL and a NR of 9.97 in heat 8 (1.5). The Olympic qualifying mark is 10.05s.

Meanwhile, Leo, who set the national best on 5th June 1999, has confirmed receiving a text confirming the extra ordinary achievement of his young protégé.

Azamati is a former student of the University of Ghana Legion and Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC).

He has won many honours and was in line to be named Best Athlete for 2020 . 2021,