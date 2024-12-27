Azamati Urges All-Inclusive Approach to Youth Sports Development in Ghana After Junior Olympics Success

Ghana’s national 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati, has called for a more inclusive approach to youth sports development in Ghana following the success of the third Junior Olympics held at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Azamati, a double Olympian, highlighted the importance of introducing children to sports from an early age as a key strategy for bridging the gap between Ghana and other athletic powerhouses globally.

Speaking after the event, which saw athletes from Under-4 to Under-17 categories compete, Azamati emphasized that the American system of nurturing young talent from the grassroots level has been pivotal to their success in global competitions. He pointed out that many American athletes are competing at a high level by the age of 17 or 18 due to early exposure to sports.

“If the kids in Ghana were introduced to sports at a young age, we wouldn’t know where we would be,” Azamati remarked. “This is definitely the way to go, and there’s a future in this.” He stressed that it is crucial to extend these opportunities beyond Accra, as many regions lack access to such platforms. Azamati suggested that future editions of the Junior Olympics should be organized across all regions of Ghana to maximize the potential of young athletes nationwide.

Azamati’s comments reflect a growing belief that a structured and widespread youth sports program could be pivotal in elevating Ghana’s performance on the world stage in athletics. The success of the Junior Olympics is seen as an important step in that direction, and future editions of the event will continue to play a central role in fostering and discovering Ghana’s next generation of athletic stars.