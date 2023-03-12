Aziz Zakari And Others Support 5th Willie Williams Memorial Athletics At Legon

The Willie Williams Athletics Championship is coming on Saturday18th March 2023, at the Athletics Oval of the University of Ghana, Legon.

The events to be participated are , 100m to 5000m for men and women that is for track and Long Jump and High Jump also for men and women and that is for the field events. Some past athletes have shown their interest in this year’s competition and therefore they will sponsor some of the events,

USA based Aziz Zakari will sponsor the 100m for men and women, Professor Andrew Owusu will sponsor the high jump, Dr. Marc Dradosi will sponsor the long jump, Felix Timean who is the Chairman of the Foundation will sponsor the 1500m, Mercy Addy will sponsor the women 400m. Mr Wisdom Loh, Father of Ghana’s Athletics is the Patron of the Foundation whiles Aziz Zakari the advisor.

“There is not age limits, the competition is open for all ages and the general public” said organizer, James Anlaamige of the Sports Directorate of the University of Ghana.

He called for their massive support for this great program, and thanked Ruky Chesco, Monica Twum, Joseph Acquah and Isaac Boakye for their various support towards the program.

Sponsors for the event include Indomie Ghana, Liberty lndustry, producers of Kpookeke alcoholic drinks and Dr. Caesar Health center, producers of Lina energy tea. The competition is sanctioned by GAA.

The competition starts from 8:00am to 5:00pm in the evening. Some senior citizens have been invited.

The Organizer of the championship, has caledl on government, individuals who love Track and Field companies to sponsor the program so that It could be sustained for long, for more athletes to be scouted, groomed and trained to become national stars for Ghana. Mr Lutterodt, former President of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) is also supporting the program.