Aziz Zakari Supports 2022 Willie Williams Athletics Meet

Aziz Zakari has represented Ghana at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympic Games. He won silver and bronze at the World athletics finals, he was also a bronze medalist at the All African Games and two times gold medalist at the African Championship.

In a message to young Ghanaian athletes, he advised them to be focused and love what they do. He encourage them never to lose hope even if they are not first in races, but always train hard to be among the best of the best.

Organiser of the programme, Mr. James Thompson who is also a former athlete commended all those who supported the event.

He said the main purpose of the programme was to honour and remember the former national athletics coach Paa Willie of blessed memory and inspire more youth to take up athletics and sports as Ghana prepares to host the African Games in 2023.

He said due to Covid 19, many things have changed in the world, but as athletics lovers, they will continue to push hard for the construction of tartan tracks in Ghana.

The events competed include 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 4x100m, 4x400m, and 5000m. The winners were awarded medal and goodies from the sponsors. The programme was sponsored by Kpoo Keke and Dr. Ceaser with support from Aziz Zakari who is now a coach and Sakora who are now based in the USA.

The clubs that took part were from University of Ghana, UPSA and the Future Professionals Athletics Club.

Present were executives of Women In Sports Association (WISA), Madam Gloria Commodore and Cynthia Akwele Lamptey.

By Sammy Heywood Okine