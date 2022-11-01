Azongo calls for National Development consensus in rebuilding the nation

A Development Planner has suggested the need for the inauguration of a national development consensus building as part of the process to rebuild a robust economic structure for the country.

Mr Nyaaba Aweebo Azongo, says it was time the government started the process for building a common consensus for the country’s development path which would have a recourse to a homegrown solution to the challenges facing the country.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in reaction to the President’s address on the current state of the Ghanaian economy, he said a broader consensus building was needed to help address the challenges and described the President’s address as “little drops of water in a mighty ocean of development crisis”.

Mr Azongo said the kernel of the address was supposed to be driven by massive expenditure cuts in the short term and a process inaugurated to build a common development consensus for Ghana.

“His two years left, could have been devoted to the building of a common development consensus as a path for Ghana, after a massive cut in waste: size of government, ban foreign travels and only for extreme circumstances, realigning ministries”, he told the Ghana News Agency.

Mr Azongo said the IMF should not have featured in the address as a solution therapy.

He said citizens participation in the development process was driven by government policies and said it was important “government churned citizen driven development policies beyond just aesthetic appeals”.

Mr Azongo said the President’s address should have focused on the recourse to a homegrown solution and development path.