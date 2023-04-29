Azonto Became A Big Deal In The Diaspora, But We’ve Sidelined It For South Africans Amapiano – Rebbel Ashes

Prince Kwaku Sarkodie a.k.a. Rebbel Ashes has been musically active since the year 2000.

The Belgium-based Ghanaian superstar Rebbel Ashes thinks Ghanaian musicians have sidelined their own “Genre” (trend) which was doing so well both in Africa and other parts of the world and gone in for something from another country, which is South Africans “Amapiano”.

According to him, Azonto was so big that if Musicians from Ghana kept it alive it would’ve become so big that everyone would love to jump on it, He said during the early days when Azonto was trending everyone jumped on it but dropped it within so short space of time and went in for something different.

High life is somehow struggling to gain it stands in the music space in the diaspora, We could’ve even use Azonto to keep high life active, But our people have left it behind and turned the focus on Amapiano and Afro beat as the new world order, which shouldn’t be so.

Afro beat has the blend of high life and other genres, so I can say it’s a good step if we all go in for it, but leavening behind Onto, Hiplife and high life is not good at all.

On some of these international flights you can get a catalog of Afro beat and Amapiano but very hard to find a catalog for high life and Hip life, He added.

Rebel Ashes musical genres are afro beats, hip life and rap. He describes himself as somebody who is only interested in creating good music.

In Ghana, he co-started a rap group named Red Rowz, in which he made his first musical steps. Shortly after that, he moved to Bremen (Germany) where he became a member of a gospel hip-hop band named G.O.P (Generation Of Praise).

In the year 2004, he decided to move to The Hague (Netherlands), where he became a member of the hip life group Mpese Mpese.

Since then, this vocalist/producer has kept himself busy with many other projects in Belgium, He was a member of the group ”Menez GH” until they went their separate ways in 2021, “Menez GH” Was the real deal in Belgium as far as music is concerned, They were billed on almost all the big shows in Europe.

They had massive Hits in Belgium, which made them became the most talked about Ghanian music group in Europe.

No wonder he refers to himself as MUSIC.

Rebbel Ashes is out with a new single titled “Good morning”, The single came with it video which is doing tremendously well on the digital market.

Rebbel Ashes is one of the few musical artistes promoting Ghanaian music in the diaspora with his style of music and ability to rap and sing.