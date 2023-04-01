Azumah Nelson Sends Goodwill Message to Isaac Dogboe

With few hours to your next challenge, I want to take a moment to send you my best wishes and offer my support as you prepare for your bout against Robeisy Ramirez.

Your shot at the WBO World Featherweight Title comes at a time Ghana needs another world champion to emerge. A champion that would not only bring glory and recognition to the country, but will serve as a role model and inspiration to young people who need positive examples of hard work, discipline, and dedication

I have no doubt that you will bring your best to the ring and represent our country with pride and honour. Your hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and you have already achieved so much in your career.

You have demonstrated the courage and strength to surmount challenges in the past. I believe this is another opportunity to make Ghana proud.

Remember to stay focused and disciplined in the lead-up to the fight, and always believe in yourself and your abilities. Your determination and perseverance have brought you this far, and I know that you will give it your all in the ring.

I will be cheering you on from afar, and I have no doubt that you will make our country proud.

Good luck, and may you emerge victorious!

Azumah Nelson,

3-Time World Boxing Champion and WBC Greatest Superfeatherweight Champion of All-Time

Source Dornus Corner