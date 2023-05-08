Azza M/A JHS’s bamboo structure on the verge of collapse

A bamboo structure housing pupils of the Azza M/A Junior High School (JHS) in Yilo Krobo Municipality is on the brink of collapse.

The structure, built by the community in 2012, has become very weak and was negatively affecting teaching and learning.

Unless appropriate measures are taken to save the temporary bamboo structure, it may collapse in no time which could pose grave danger to the lives of children and teachers.

In addition, there is no appropriate building for children in Forms One and Two for teaching and learning and there was not enough space for students whiles enrollment has declined due to the building’s bad condition.

The school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman, Mr. Abraham Tetteh, told journalists that although they had tried numerous methods to obtain a junior high school block, the shortage of land in the area has rendered it difficult.

However, he said land for the construction of a teachers’ bungalow, a junior high block, and a health center was donated by a former University of Cape Coast lecturer who has since passed away.

According to him there had been attempts and approaches to construct the JHS for the past three years, but for land.

He also said five pupils have been killed in recent past by cars trying to divert their route to Abrewankor JHS, which then prompted the community to construct a bamboo and mud edifice.

According to Mr. Nyumutsu Stephen, Assembly member for Abrewankor Electoral Area, the poor state of the edifice has discouraged many children from enrolling in the school.

He said the local Assembly was powerless due to a lack of resources and that they would be pleased if non-profit organisations could support them.

Mr. Frank Tetteh Okai, chairman of the school management committee, appealed for assistance from the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service.

He said the JHS, and kindergarten buildings were in a state of disrepair, and that teachers use a mango tree as a staff common place.

He described the situation as “extremely uncomfortable” for both teachers and pupils, adding that furniture for students has also become another challenge.