B Boy Blesso Wins Ghana Qualifier Of Afro Break International Championship

The Ghana Qualifier of the 2023 Afro Break International which took place at La in Accra was well attended, well organized, well judged and well won by B Boy Blesso.

B Boy Blesso beat B Boy Calems who was taken for granted by other B Boys, but he combined cultural and azonto dances to hip hop moves to place runner up.

B Boy Blesso is a Ghanaian who went to live in Nigeria, learn Karate do and came back change sports to Breaking and now his dream has come through.

As part of his prize, he will take a trip to France who are hosts of the 2024 Olympic Games to be exposed to some things.

B Boy Blesso, the dedicated practitioner gave thanks and praise to the most high and the organisers and sponsors of the show for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent.

The winner of the female category was B Girl Tris Naomi who beat B Girl Myriam.

B Boy Lord Issac won the Kids Battle, however the darling boy of the show was Nigerian Bboy Paul A D who won the Guest Battle involving dancers from Nigeria, Benin and Togo.

There were series pf performances from top dancers from other communities and the youth of La also displayed their talent.

Judges for the event who came from the USA and France; Laladzy, Tafiya, Khalifa and Gidinasty focused on fairplay, creativity, audience appeal, apparel and technical.

The French community in Ghana also showed their support as they were represented in numbers.

Monsiuer Julien Lecas, Head of Cultural Co operation at the French Embassy was pleased with the patronage and involvement of the community.

Assembly man of the area Hon. Emmanuel Menassah was among the crowd who witnessed the event of entertainment, tourism and sport.

B B Lyricx, founder of Afro Break Academy congratulated all the participants and winners.

He appealed to more companies to come on board to support and sponsor or partner the Breaking Federation and Afro Break Academy.

The grand international finale will be held in Ghana on November 18 at Tetalta Entertainment Center, Dzorwulu in Accra.