B Girl Tris Naomi Wins International Breaking Competition

B girl Tris Naomi of Ghana won her first major international competition in Cote d’Ivoire.

As part of preparations towards the Afro Break International Championship in Ghana in November, B Boy Blesso, B Girl Tris and B Boy Kofi Black were in Ivory Coast for the Ivory Breaking Championship.

The competition which took place over the weekend involved Ghana, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo and Ivory Coast.

And at the end of the keen battles, Tris of Ghana was declared winner of the female category. It was her first major international title in a very hot competition.

The achievement has motivated her to step up her performance.

She comes from Chorkor, a deprived fishing community, but her determination is very deep and her goal is beyond the skies. She believes in hard work which pays well.

Breaking is the new sport for the youth that involves dancing and acrobatics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The French Embassy in Ghana is supporting the Breaking Federation to make a representation.

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) is also backing the young athletes to make it as the Olympic Games is a lifetime experience.

KGL Foundation is also supporting the worthy course to fame and fortune