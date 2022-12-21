B J Wise Electronics supports Ghanaian Boxers And Cyclists

Mr. Bernie Johnson, Managing Director of B J Wise Electronics should be commended for his love for sports, and supports for some outstanding sportsmen and women over the years.

In 2022, he did some amazing presentations to boxers at the Greater Accra Amateur Championship, Girls Box Tournament and the Cycling for Christmas event.

Mr. Johnson who is the President of Ghana Jujutsu, as well as Chairman of the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing (GABA) believes in encouraging the youth who have sports talent, but lack financial assistance.

He said rewarding the best athletes at the community or local level will inspire them to move on to the national and international level.

He expressed that the winners have to train extra hard, and urged them to be highly disciplined if they want to excel and reach the world stage.

“Ghana is very much blessed with talents, but who discovers or unearths, and grooms or nurtures them to become stars and super stars. Government alone cannot do all, so some of us have to support, and we are blessed as we engage in such activities. The young men and women of James Town for instance are very skilful in boxing and other combat sports, they need support from corporate Ghana and individuals” he said.