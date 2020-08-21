Jacqueline Boatemaa Bonsu, former Nkoransa North parliamentary aspirant for the ruling New Patriotic Party has joined the 2020 campaign team in the Bono-East Region.

Ms. Jacqueline lost to the Incumbent member of parliament, Hon. Major Rtd Derrick Oduro but with her hardworking, the New Patriotic party regional executives in the Region believe she can help the party to retain power in the upcoming 2020 General elections based on her competencies she has displayed over the years.

“It’s an honour to be appointed as a campaign team member and I promised to work wholeheartedly to ensure His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Hon. Major Rtd Derrick Oduro retain to continue the good work for the great NPP and Nkoransa south Constituency”. Madam Boatemaa added.

She used the opportunity and thanked the delegates of Nkoransa south for the love they showed her before, during and after the Primaries.

She emphasised that it is time for them to unite as one big family to sell the good work by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia for them to win massively to continue the good Governance.

At the launching ceremony, the National Youth Organiser for NPP, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye known in the political circle as Nana B urged the members of the campaign team to desist from politics of insults and focus on the projects Nana Addo’s led government has delivered in his first term which deserves another term.

It is evidently clear that the NDC has no proper policies and programmes for the good people of Ghana therefore, four more for Nana agenda ought materialise to make Ghanaians more happier.