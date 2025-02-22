B2B Brands Find Success by Embracing Social Media’s Human Touch

The rise of platforms like TikTok has reshaped how businesses connect with audiences, but for B2B companies, merely existing online isn’t enough.

Cutting through the noise requires creativity, strategy, and a willingness to ditch outdated stereotypes about “corporate” content. Raphael Allstadt, founder of AI notetaker platform tl;dv, argues that even decision-makers scrolling LinkedIn or Instagram crave authenticity—and B2B marketers should take note.

“People assume B2B social media has to be stiff or overly technical,” Allstadt says. “But buyers are human. They laugh at memes, watch trending videos, and engage with brands that feel real.” His advice? Borrow tactics from B2C: infuse humor, tap into cultural moments, and prioritize relatability over jargon. For example, a software company might riff on workplace humor to showcase its product’s ease of use, while a logistics firm could use trending audio to explain supply chain solutions.

Allstadt stresses that success starts with research. Creating detailed buyer personas helps identify which platforms a target audience frequents. While LinkedIn remains a hub for professionals, younger executives increasingly use Instagram or TikTok for industry insights. Ignoring these spaces risks missing key opportunities.

Competitor analysis also plays a role. Observing rivals’ strategies—what content gains traction, which platforms they prioritize—can reveal gaps to exploit. “You don’t need to reinvent the wheel,” Allstadt notes. “But you do need to differentiate.”

Standing out demands a distinct brand voice. Whether witty, empathetic, or irreverent, consistency builds trust. Smaller companies, Allstadt suggests, can leverage agility: experiment with formats, respond quickly to trends, or collaborate with complementary brands. “You’re not just selling a product—you’re selling a perspective,” he says.

Vanity metrics like likes or followers, while validating, rarely tell the full story. Allstadt advises tying social efforts to tangible outcomes, such as using post-purchase surveys to track how customers discovered a brand. “If 30% of sign-ups cite TikTok, you know where to double down,” he explains.

Trying to master every platform at once spreads resources thin. Allstadt recommends prioritizing channels where the audience—and competitors—are most active. Experimentation is key: test short videos on LinkedIn, carousel posts on Instagram, or quick tips on X. Then scale what works.

Crucially, engagement can’t be an afterthought. Replying to comments, addressing concerns, and jumping into industry conversations humanizes a brand. “B2B buyers remember how you made them feel,” Allstadt says. “A thoughtful response or timely trend-jack can seal a deal faster than a polished ad.”

The takeaway? B2B social media isn’t about dull pitches—it’s about forging connections. As platforms evolve, companies that blend data-driven strategy with genuine human interaction will thrive. Or, as Allstadt puts it: “Drop the corporate facade. Talk to people like people, and the sales will follow.”