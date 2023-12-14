B33kay SA Collaborates with Ceeka RSA for Electrifying Single “Woza”

Following the monumental success of “Athandwe” by SOA Matrixx, Sir Trill, and B33kay SA, the rising star B33kay SA is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated single “Woza.”

Joining forces with the prolific Ceeka RSA, renowned for their contribution to the global summer anthem “Mnike,” this collaboration promises to set the Amapiano scene ablaze.

Scheduled for release on 14/12/23, “Woza” marks a thrilling musical journey that builds on the infectious energy of “Athandwa,” showcasing B33kay SA’s evolution as an artist.

The fusion of Amapiano vibes with international influences creates a unique and captivating sound, a testament to B33kay SA’s artistic prowess. The collaboration with Ceeka RSA represents a meeting of musical minds, a celebration of B33kay SA’s distinctive style, and a testament to the magic that unfolds when two talented artists come together. “Woza” is not merely a sonic evolution; it pushes the boundaries of Amapiano, incorporating global influences that amplify B33kay SA’s artistic vision.

Listen on all platforms here https://ingroovesafrica.lnk.to/Woza_