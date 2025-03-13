Baaba Sam’s Lawyer Kwesi Fynn In Trouble Over Repeated Murder Allegations

Lawyer for Kareen Baaba Sam, Kwesi Fynn, is in hot waters for allegedly misconducting himself repeatedly in an unprofessional manner in the ongoing child custody battle in court.

He has consequently been dragged to the General Legal Council (GLC) to be investigated for the necessary disciplinary action to be taken against him when found culpable.

The petitioner contended in his petition, dated 13 February, 2025, that, “During a hearing at the High Court General Jurisdiction 7 before His Lordship Ali Baba Abature on the 17th of January 2025, Lawyer Kwesi Fyn made several unfounded and defamatory allegations against me in open court.”

Specifically, Kwesi Fynn alleged, without any proof, that Nana Adjei had sent “machomen” (thugs) to the court to harm and kill him.”

Kwesi Fynn alleged further that two of the alleged “machomen” entered the judge’s corridor with the aim of influencing the judge.

The supposed ‘machomen’, Kwesi Fynn, said with any evidence, fled the court premises in a vehicle with registration number GE-4574-24 that he claimed belonged to Nana Adjei.

At every subsequent hearing, including a hearing before General Jurisdiction 5, the petitioner intimated that “Lawyer Kwesi Fynn has continued to repeat these allegations, further claiming that I have contracted some persons to tailgate him and his colleagues with the intent to cause them harm.”

These allegations, Nana Adjei categorically denied as entirely false, malicious, criminal, and baseless.

Cursory investigations reveal that the vehicle in question is registered to CEAO Ghana Limited, but not for Nana Adjei.

“These statements are not only defamatory but also criminal in nature. They have caused me significant emotional distress and have the potential to unfairly prejudice the court against me,” the petitioner added.

Nana Adjei is praying the General Legal Council to investigate the matter and take appropriate disciplinary action against Lawyer Kwesi Fynn, whose conduct, he said, is unbecoming of a legal practitioner and undermines the integrity of the legal profession.