Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I Enstooled as Twafohene in Koforidua Jumapo Division

Under the auspices of His Royal Highness Koforidua Jumapo Hene Obrempong Kwame Oppong Owusu and Ohemaa Abena Kyeraa, the Asona Family of Jumapo ceremonially appointed Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I as Twafohene on June 26, 2024.

The Chief’s Palace in Koforidua Jumapo hosted a distinguished gathering of regional Chiefs and dignitaries to witness the occasion.

During the inauguration, Obrempong Kwame Oppong Owusu II emphasized leadership virtues of humility, honesty, unity, and dedication to advancing socio-economic prosperity within and beyond the community. He pledged unwavering support from himself and the community to Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I in his new role.

In an interview, Baafuor Awuah Agyemang articulated his commitment to serving the people of Jumapo with integrity and compassion. His vision includes empowering youth through skills development to enhance financial independence and foster community progress.

Honourable Omane Aboagye, Municipal Chief Executive of New Juaben North, attended the ceremony and assured governmental backing for the new Twafohene. He emphasized the imperative of rejecting political violence and urged youth participation in national development initiatives. Honourable Aboagye also endorsed H.E. Dr Mahammud Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party for their ongoing regional development efforts.

The enstoolment of Baafuor Awuah Agyemang I represents a significant juncture for the Koforidua Jumapo Division under the New Juaben Traditional Area, heralding a leadership era focused on community welfare and sustainable advancement.