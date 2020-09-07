A combined team of the Baatsona Police Division and the Divisional Police Command, has arrested 23 suspected criminals at their (criminals) hideouts.

This brings to 116 suspects arrested by the police. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit (PAU) of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise was part of efforts to flash out criminals in the Division.

“The operation identified and raided crime prone within Kotobabi Market, Cambodia, Kiosk Estates/Ghettos and Ghanaman Park; all in Baatsonaa Division,” she said.

DSP Effia Tenge said quantities of narcotics were retrieved from the suspects as exhibits.

She said they also retrieved one set of home theatre, one laptop computer and eight mobile phones, all suspected to have been stolen items.

The Head of Public Affairs said after screening they would be arraigned.