Baba Iddrissu ruled out of the Ghana and Comoros game

Black Stars’ midfielder Baba Iddrisu will not be available for the crucial last Group C game against Comoros on Tuesday afternoon.

Iddrisu, who limped off in the last game against Gabon, in the second half according to the medical team of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is battling with a hamstring injury.

‘’The scan results revealed Oedema in his hamstring and so at the moment he can’t play against Comoros on Tuesday’’ Doctor Adam Baba told ghanafa.org after returning from the Garoua Military hospital on Monday.

Iddrisu made his Ghana debut on Sunday, November 13, 2019, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.