Baba Sadiq Vows to Fight for Okaikwei Central Mandate Amid Election Dispute

Baba Sadiq of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to fight for the legitimate mandate of the people of Okaikwei Central, insisting that the re-collated results which declared Patrick Boamah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the Member of Parliament-elect will not stand.

Sadiq, who was initially declared the winner of the Okaikwei Central Parliamentary elections, took to social media to assure his supporters and constituents that he would go to any lengths necessary to ensure that the true will of the people is respected.

“Whatever it will take, whatever extent possible, the true mandate of the people of Okaikwei Central will stand. Just a matter of time,” Sadiq wrote in his post.

The controversy arose after a re-collation held on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at the Electoral Commission’s old office, which resulted in Patrick Boamah being declared the winner with 21,099 votes. Sadiq secured 19,368 votes in the election.