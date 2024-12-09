Baba Sadiq Wins Okaikwei Central Seat After Heated Confrontations at Collation Centre

Entertainment entrepreneur and politician Baba Sadiq has emerged victorious in the Okaikwei Central parliamentary race, securing 15,383 votes to narrowly defeat the incumbent, Patrick Boamah, who received 14,949 votes.

The announcement of his victory followed hours of intense confrontations and disputes at the Greater Accra Regional Collation Centre. Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) gathered at the centre, rallying behind Baba Sadiq amid allegations of vote manipulation and attempts to rig the election in favor of Boamah.

Tensions escalated as the NDC accused officials of attempting to swap a pink sheet to alter the results. The back-and-forth arguments between party representatives led to delays in the final declaration.

Once confirmed, Baba Sadiq expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his constituents for their support and trust. Speaking to the media, he emphasized his commitment to representing the people of Okaikwei Central, vowing to address their concerns and work towards community development.