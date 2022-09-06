Baba Yara Stadium approved for Kotoko vs Kadiogo clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted approval for Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to host the CAF Champions League primiliary play-off match between Asante Kotoko and Kadiogo.

The Porcupine Warriors second leg clash against RC Kadiogo in the CAF Champions League playoff will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The approval comes after a CAF Licensing Inspector visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to inspect the facility.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 18,2022 and will kick off at 3:00pm.

Meanwhile, Ivorian referee Patrick Tanguy Jean Phillipe Vlei has been named as referee for the match.

He will be assisted by compatriots Koabenan Prosper Adiouman and Kalidou Bamba with Kouassi Frederic Francois Biro.