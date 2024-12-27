Babana Shrine Hosts Joyous Thanksgiving Service in Krachi East Municipality

Hundreds of worshippers gathered at the Babana Shrine in Dambai, Krachi East Municipality, on December 25, 2024, for a vibrant and spirited Thanksgiving service.

The sacred site, an important cultural and spiritual hub for the local community in the Oti Region, was filled with devotees who came to express their gratitude to the gods for blessings and protection throughout the year.

Led by the shrine’s priest, Mr. Edo Awudi, the service featured traditional music, dance, and prayers. Worshippers offered sacrifices and heartfelt prayers as a token of thanks to the gods. The authorities of the shrine expressed their appreciation for the massive turnout, highlighting the shrine’s deep-rooted significance in the community.

Among the many worshippers, Madam Besrulim Gladys shared a powerful testimony of healing. She recounted how she had been suffering from spiritual seizures that caused her to collapse, but after seeking the assistance of the shrine’s priest, she experienced miraculous recovery. “I got to know the shrine priest when I got sick, but now I am okay,” Gladys shared with GNA.

Another worshipper, Yaw Tangbma, spoke of his own transformative experience. After enduring persistent spiritual attacks that no medical intervention seemed to resolve, he sought help at the Babana shrine. “I visited many hospitals, but the problem persisted,” Tangbma explained. However, after being introduced to the shrine by his sister, he claimed to have been completely healed.

The two-day Thanksgiving service, which is scheduled to conclude on December 26, 2024, was a colorful and dynamic celebration, with worshippers leaving the shrine with renewed spiritual energy and a deep sense of gratitude. The event was a vivid reflection of the region’s rich cultural heritage, showcasing the enduring spiritual practices that bind the community together.

As the service draws to a close, attendees are hopeful and optimistic, looking forward to another year of blessings and the chance to return to the shrine next December for yet another grand celebration.