Benjamin Palm saw off Winneba-based Japhet Bagerbaseh to reach the Baby Jet and MANCWA Commodities Top 16 invitational tournament semi-finals at the Army Officers Mess tennis club courts.

The Tennis Professionals of Ghana (TPG) number 4 came through 1-6,7-6(5)7-6(6) in a match that lasted three hours and 15 minutes.

Palm will play Bernard Ashitey Armaah who defeated Agassi Tomegah 5-7,6-4,6-2 in the last four on Friday.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org

Bagerbaseh said, “I started very well, won the first set 6-1 but throughout the second set and final set I played poorly especially in the two tie-breaks”.

The first saw Bagerbaseh dig deep to make a brilliant forehand winner to take the set 6-1. At 6 all in the 2nd set, Bagerbaseh created opportunities in Palm’s two service games as he came back from 4-2 tie-break, with one thrilling stroke rally bringing the crowd to life. But Palm forced to a 5-5 tie-break and raced through it.

The final set also went into tie-break as a double-fault saw Bagerbaseh slip 6-7 behind and a stinging return at his toes made it 6-8.

“Bagerbaseh is a tough and experienced player and I didn’t start well. I had to wait and fight and make him a bit uncomfortable and he started to get tired and that is when I became the aggressor” Palm said.

Other quarter final game saw TPG No.1 Johnson Acquah showing his superiority over Ronald Totimeh 6-1,2-6,6-2. Johnson will battle it out against Emmanuel Plange who also outwitted Richmond Armaah 7-6(5),3-6,6-2.

