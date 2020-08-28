… Bagerbaseh targets title as Fuming and Antwi crush out

Like all who are playing in tomorrow’s quarter finals, top seed Japhet Bagerbaseh is eyeing the ultimate trophy for the Baby Jet and Mancwa Commodities Top 16 Invitational tournament.

The three-day tournament started on Wednesday and ends on Saturday, August 29.

Bagerbaseh displayed strength when he overcame a stiff challenge from Atomic tennis club’s Samuel Antwi 6-4,6-7(5),6-4.

The first set was easier for the 2015 Golden Racket captain Japhet as he took over after the first game and neutralized Antwi’s fight back strategy and won the set 6-4. But in the second set Antwi bounced back very well to win the set 7-6(5). The final set, Antwi was looking good for the first three games but was halted in the fourth game by Winneba based inform Bagerbaseh.

Japhet is full of confidence as he goes up against the winner between Reginald Okantey and Benjamin Palm in the quarter finals.

Also, Richmond Armaah made it into the quarters finals after dispatching Daniel Anum Quartey face 7-5,6-4 and will battle it out against Emmanuel Plange who also ousted Sakumono’s Samuel Nyemekye 7-3,3-1(R).

However current Tennis Professional of Ghana (TPG) No.1 Johnson Acquah defeated Pascal Ziyab 6-4,6-3. He will face Ronald Totimeh with the hope of using previous tournament experience to dominate.

Aviation tennis club’s Agassi Tomegah broke Benjamin Ababio serve’s early in the third game and held his serve to win first game 6-4. In the second set after 6-6 tie break, Agassi set up match point with a scorching cross-court winner before completing the victory.

Agassi will face Bernard Ashitey Armaah who outlasted No.2 seed Benjamin Fumi 3-6,6-3,6-2.

From Gabby Amoah