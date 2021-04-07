The Bagabaga College of Education (BACE) Alumni, have been urged to leverage digitization and technology to broaden the Association’s membership, networks and collaborations, to ensure its sustainability.

Alhaji Mohammed Alhassan Awal, the Executive Director of Norsaac, who presented on the topic; “The role of BACE Alumni in the development of BACE: Strategic partnership and cooperation”, said the move would ensure past students of the College and individuals who identify with the interests and vision as well as objectives of the Association to be part of the Alumni network.

He was speaking at a maiden BACE Alumni annual lecture, in Tamale, on the theme; “The role of BACE Alumni in the development of BACE: Strategic partnership and cooperation”.

It provided a platform for both past and current students of the College to discuss and devise strategies to ensure the Alumni built a vibrant association and contributed to the development of BACE.

Alhaji Awal noted that one cardinal principle was for the Association to prioritize using digital and technological means to bring together their target group on board to ensure they had a strong network that would help to achieve their development agenda in the College.

Dr Saibu Mutaru, President of BACE Alumni Association, addressing participants, said the Association was currently struggling to whip up the enthusiasm of past students in relation to the Alumni’s activities.

He, therefore, called on past students of the College to ignite their interest in the Association to help reposition the Alumni to guarantee its vision of contributing to the growth and development of their alma mater.

“We believe that the strategic repositioning will help us to achieve the long-term vision of our Association and that depends on past students, whether home or abroad, having the enthusiasm to be part of the group”.

Professor Abdulai Salifu Asuro, President of Madina Institute of Science and Technology, speaking on the topic; “The role of BACE Alumni in the development of Bagabaga College of Education”, said the Association could provide support in various aspects that could be beneficial to students, graduates, alumni and the society.