Bachelors advised not to marry a woman unless she has US$100k in her account

Online debate was sparked by a Ghanaian man’s advice for men to marry financially secure, employed women.

He advocated on guys to make sure their fiancées had US$100,000 in their account before they get married in a TikTok video.

He also advised guys not to rush into marriage and to put more of an emphasis on their careers and businesses.

Netizens who watched the video have responded incredibly to the man’s audacious statements.

While disagreeing with his assumption, some internet users who watched the video praised the man for his counsel.

quophi aristo: my life coach your helping me to take a good decision 4 mine life thanks my boss

user2490309582117 A single room and 1 car is enough

samuelboakye435 100 true, I’ve already make this mistake and I’ve deeply regretted, how I wish I met dis message earlier. God bless u so much boss, Bitter Truth Mark Adjei673 Bro you are making real sense