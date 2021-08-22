Back to school campaign chalk success in Western Region

Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai, the Western Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, has described the “Back to School Campaign” as largely successful in the Region.

She said, “Though a few whose eyes were opened to money either in coconut selling, petty trading, illegal mining or tricycle (Pragia) driving are still lagging, we were able to get many students back to school after the COVID-19 break.”

Getting students back to the classroom after almost eleven months of holidays due to the coronavirus became a big duty for the GES and one strategy that helped to realize this goal was the “Back to School Advocacy.”

The Regional Director at a review meeting said even pregnant girls realised the importance of going back to school under the process.

She said, “We even have a few pregnant girls in schools to enable them to have a better future…we believe that pregnancy should not end the educational goals of the girl child.”

The review meeting also discussed misconceptions about the government’s intervention in areas of Iron, Folic Acid Supplement, school feeding, and deworming, among others, that could be properly administered through good engagement with parents for better results.

It also looked at district by district enrollment, pregnancy and re-entry strategies to ensure the return of the remaining children to school and improve upon attendance and retention of children already in school.