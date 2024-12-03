Backbase and Seven join forces to drive digital banking innovation in MEA

Backbase, the global leader in Engagement Banking, announces its strategic partnership with Seven, a consulting firm and integrator of digital and AI solutions based in Morocco. This collaboration brings together Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, with Seven’s deep expertise in digital transformation in banking, setting a new standard for innovation and customer experience across financial institutions in Africa and the Middle East.

Recognized for its role in transforming digital banking services, Backbase empowers banks to deliver tailored, seamless experiences for their customers, driving increased digital adoption and engagement, while enabling banks to reduce tech debt and improve operational efficiency. Through this partnership with Seven, Backbase aims to further extend its reach and impact in the region, leveraging local knowledge and technical expertise to deploy next-generation banking solutions.

Regional empowerment through innovation

Seven, known for its strategic approach to digital transformation, data strategy, and product innovation, complements Backbase’s mission to reinvent banking. Together, they will provide financial institutions with the tools and strategies needed to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, tailored to their unique operational challenges. Seven has a deep banking knowledge and will provide Backbase and its clients in the MEA Region with project management and implementation capabilities to accelerate the delivery speed, design, integrate and deliver Backbase products and solutions.

Aymen Daoud, Regional Head North and West Africa at Backbase, stated, “Our partnership with Seven is pivotal in bringing premium digital banking solutions to our strategic markets in Africa and the Middle East. With their deep understanding of the local banking landscape and our market-leading Engagement Banking Platform, we can transform the way financial institutions operate to effectively deliver growth, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction in Morocco and beyond.”

Jalal Benabdouh, Managing Director at Seven, said “As a key player in digital transformation for financial services, we are truly excited to announce our partnership with Backbase and bring to our clients the industry-leading digital banking platform. Our dedication to driving innovation for our customers in banking can contribute to the transformation of the digital banking landscape in the MEA region and bring more value to their digital journey. This partnership is a demonstration of Seven’s long-term commitment and investment in providing our clients with the most innovative and cutting edge solutions.”