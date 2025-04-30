Backbase launches world’s first AI-powered Banking Platform, putting banks back in Growth Mode

Today, Backbase announces a major industry shift: the launch of the world’s first AI-powered Banking Platform, following the launch of its Intelligence Fabric in September 2024.

Momentum accelerates with the release of its next-generation platform, purpose-built to accelerate growth and efficiency in banking by unifying two mission-critical domains: customer servicing and digital sales.

This launch marks the next phase of Backbase’s bold vision: putting bankers at the forefront of the AI revolution, fully equipped to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

Built for unified sales and servicing

In today’s competitive landscape, banks can no longer afford to rely on passive digital channels and reactive workflows. Backbase’s AI-powered Banking Platform enables banks to:

Transform customer engagement with AI-powered self-service and real-time support

with AI-powered self-service and real-time support Hardwire AI into daily operations to maximize employee productivity and smarter decision-making

to maximize employee productivity and smarter decision-making Streamline and scale sales through intelligent activation and end-to-end automation

through intelligent activation and end-to-end automation Expand revenue with AI-driven up- and cross-sell journeys that deepen customer relationships.

“Banks don’t need more pilots – they need outcomes,” said Jouk Pleiter, CEO & Founder of Backbase. “With our AI-powered Banking Platform, we’re going all-in on the AI opportunity and empower banks to boost productivity, automate intelligently, and unlock growth faster than ever.”

Why now?

The industry is at a tipping point. While fintechs surge ahead, many banks are still trapped by legacy tech and fragmented data — unable to fully seize the AI opportunity. The last decade delivered basic digital channels. The next will be owned by banks that master AI-powered growth orchestration: acquiring, activating, expanding, and retaining customers at scale.

Powered by the Intelligence Fabric

At the heart of the platform is the Intelligence Fabric — a unified data foundation that turns behavioral signals, transactional data, and operational insights into real-time, actionable intelligence.

A breakthrough addition is Agentic AI: modular, intelligent agents purpose-built for banking. Operating safely within guardrails, these agents seamlessly embed into service and sales journeys—automating tasks, guiding next-best actions, and boosting productivity across the front and back office.

Trusted and secure by design

Built on a trusted AI foundation, the platform ensures every decision, recommendation, and action is transparent, secure, and auditable. Agents are developed, deployed, and governed within a tightly controlled environment, enabling banks to confidently scale while upholding the highest standards of compliance, risk, and operational integrity.

Closing the talent gap with the AI Factory

AI adoption demands new expertise — and Backbase delivers it through the AI Factory: an embedded delivery model designed to bridge the industry’s AI skills gap. By integrating Backbase’s AI experts directly into their teams, banks can rapidly co-create high-impact use cases and turn innovation into execution with speed and confidence.

“This isn’t proof-of-concept AI. This is a packaged, production-ready operating model to move banks from experimentation to execution, fast” said Jouk Pleiter, CEO & Founder at Backbase. “AI waits for no bank. It’s not a wait-and-see – it’s here, and it’s rewriting the rules of the industry. The time to act is now.”

Available now

The AI-powered Banking Platform is already delivering breakthrough efficiency and unlocking new growth for early adopters. As of today, it’s officially live and globally available—ready to transform how banks operate at scale.